Jurgen Klopp names Premier League title favourites – it’s not Liverpool, City or Spurs

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has welcomed pressure on his side for the Premier League title after naming Chelsea favourites to claim the silverware this season.

The Reds were joint-top before the Blues won their game against Leeds United last night, but both Spurs and the reigning champions have a game-in-hand on the southwest Londoners.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Wolves, Klopp explained how squad depth makes Chelsea favourites for the title. “If I watch games then I see that Tottenham are obviously doing pretty well, that Chelsea for me in the moment look like the favourites,” the boss told GOAL.

“They have the bigger squad, great players, they’re playing well. Now they are full on and have unbelievable opportunities to change between the games and from one game to the other. That’s it.

“Pressure is there but it’s about yourself. The pressure is there to win the game and we want to win against Wolves. We play only Wolves this weekend and nobody else, so all the others can play against each other or not and then they will collect points.

“It’s always like this. It’s much too early to think about who is ahead of who or whatever. It’s just the situation.

“I said it before, this season is not about setting a target and going for it, it’s about getting through it with the best possible football you can play – and that’s what we try to do.

“That differs from weekend to midweek sometimes because of some circumstances, but it’s still the target for us all the time. Be fully focused on the next game, the next opponent, especially not that early about other results.”

After Chelsea spent £230million over the summer – adding five world-class players to their already star-studded squad (plus Thiago Silva on a free transfer) – it’s honestly not surprising they’re in the mix for the title.

To that end, it would actually be a disaster for Frank Lampard if his side weren’t able to maintain their pace in the race all season along – but that remains to be seen.

As the Blues currently sit two points ahead of Liverpool and Spurs, it’s no surprise their name is involved in early title talks – but as the boss said, it’s still to early to call who will win the title.