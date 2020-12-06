Liverpool could face transfer tug of war with PL sides over Serie A centre-back

Liverpool could compete with Chelsea and Manchester United for the signature of Serie A defender Sebastian Walukiewicz.

The 20-year-old centre-back is attracting a great deal of interest from abroad, according to a report from the Mirror.

The Polish international has enjoyed a meteoric rise with Cagliari, playing in all of the club’s nine league games this season.

The rumoured interest is particularly strange, given that the highly-rated defender was recently rewarded with a new contract to keep him at the Italian side until 2024 – of course, commitments can be quickly thrown out of the window when the Premier League comes knocking.

However, we at the EOTK believe that a potential move for the Isolani man probably won’t come from Liverpool, given the club is keeping a closer eye on the Bundesliga.

The Reds haven’t dipped into Serie A for two years, ever since prising Alisson Becker away from Roma.

Given the success of Mohamed Salah and Alisson – Jurgen Klopp’s only two signings from the Italian league – we could see the German return to Italy at some stage in the future.

But we just can’t see it happening with the Polish defender.