Liverpool star Robertson was scouted ‘closely’ by former Everton boss before joining Reds

Former Everton manager Roberto Martinez told The Times (via the Echo) that he’d kept a close eye on Andy Robertson during the fullback’s Dundee United days.

The Belgium boss revealed that he kept track of a number promising youngsters during his stay in the English top-flight – including current Wolves winger Adama Traore.

“One of the highlights of the game will be Adama Traoré up against Andrew Robertson,” the Spaniard said. “They are two players I know well. During my time in the Premier League I scouted both closely.”

“I travelled to Dundee United to see Robertson before he moved to Hull City and you always knew he had everything for a modern footballer,” Martinez added. “He can defend with a back four but also produce a lot of assists.”

While it’s a little surprising to hear that the FA Cup winner was aware of the talented left-back during Robbo’s time in Scottish football, we can hardly blame the manager for having kept tabs.

All things considered, we’re massively relieved that Martinez didn’t take his curiosity in the Scot a step further – a decision that could have held massive ramifications for Liverpool in the future.

The former Hull defender has been an evergreen performer for Jurgen Klopp, and forms a vital part of the Reds’ identity under the German, which has seen the club’s fullbacks heavily utilised as part of our creative output.

In short, the No.26 is invaluable in terms of our style of play, and it’s safe to say that we’re delighted the Glaswegian made the switch to Liverpool back in 2017.

We can’t wait to see the Scotland skipper back in action for the club this evening.

