“Neither should be pens”: Some LFC fans react as Chilwell goes unpunished for tackle identical to Robbo’s

Some Liverpool fans are still hurting over the shocking decisions against the Reds away at Brighton last weekend, which resulted in two points dropped by the champions.

By no means are we the first team to get a bad decision against them – the season has been littered with them thus far – which is the point really, it’s why we’re still angry.

With the assistance of VAR, the match officials at the Amex chalked off two Liverpool goals, one of which seemed fair enough – to be honest – and awarded a last-minute penalty to the hosts for absolutely nothing.

As Andy Robertson cleared a rogue ball, the full-back clipped Danny Welbeck and the forward fell to the ground roughly two seconds after having no problems standing up.

Speaking after the game, the Brighton man spoke fairly honestly, saying it was a soft penalty to give.

A similar incident took place last night as Ben Chilwell clipped a Leeds United attacker as he cleared the ball, almost identical to Robbo’s challenge for the ball at the Amex.

The difference this time? Nobody fell to floor and the game carried on, no penalty was given and it didn’t need to be – which should have been the same for Liverpool last weekend.

Reds supporters took note of this and piled onto Twitter to vent their frustration at inconsistency in the Premier League – here are some selected tweets which help sum up our feels too:

