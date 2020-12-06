“Neither should be pens”: Some LFC fans react as Chilwell goes unpunished for tackle identical to Robbo’s

Some Liverpool fans are still hurting over the shocking decisions against the Reds away at Brighton last weekend, which resulted in two points dropped by the champions.

By no means are we the first team to get a bad decision against them – the season has been littered with them thus far – which is the point really, it’s why we’re still angry.

With the assistance of VAR, the match officials at the Amex chalked off two Liverpool goals, one of which seemed fair enough – to be honest – and awarded a last-minute penalty to the hosts for absolutely nothing.

As Andy Robertson cleared a rogue ball, the full-back clipped Danny Welbeck and the forward fell to the ground roughly two seconds after having no problems standing up.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp names Premier League title favourites – it’s not Liverpool, City or Spurs

Speaking after the game, the Brighton man spoke fairly honestly, saying it was a soft penalty to give.

A similar incident took place last night as Ben Chilwell clipped a Leeds United attacker as he cleared the ball, almost identical to Robbo’s challenge for the ball at the Amex.

The difference this time? Nobody fell to floor and the game carried on, no penalty was given and it didn’t need to be – which should have been the same for Liverpool last weekend.

Reds supporters took note of this and piled onto Twitter to vent their frustration at inconsistency in the Premier League – here are some selected tweets which help sum up our feels too:

Neither should be pens btw — This is not the Dylan you're looking for (@dylanml) December 5, 2020

It just again illustrates that VAR the system is not the problem, it’s the morons operating it (well, either that or they are actually very clever people getting the results they want in the league) — Søren K (@SrenK6) December 5, 2020

Lesson for all players: always dive. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 5, 2020

Difference is the Leeds player didn’t throw himself to the floor 2 seconds after the contact, forcing VAR to review it. The norm will become that if you feel a contact you should go down, regardless of whether it’s actually foul or not. They have now encouraged players to cheat. — Stephen Blakeman (@StephenBlakeman) December 5, 2020

Problem is, this indecisiveness by refeees is pushing players to think that unless they go down they don’t get a pen, and then players dive — Aniket Kibe (@Aniketkibe) December 5, 2020

Its ridiculous to even consider incidents like this a penalty The problem with modern football, people in the game are breeding cheats

Players wanting or needing to cheat to get an advantage Pundits & fans arguing why a tiny touch on the foot makes a grown man fall over 🤦‍♂️ joke — Kev (@KevPerry02) December 6, 2020

Finally someone talking about the poor performance of the Refs even after using video assistance. Usually it's "VAR is the problem" and nobody actually questions how on earth are referees are so inconsistent in EPL with the help of technology. — Aadil Desai (@aadildesai07) December 6, 2020

I don’t think either is a clear and obvious error, by the way. But the Poveda one is more of a pen than the Welbeck one considering distance between feet and ball. Real proof that they’re talking shite when they say players don’t need to go down to get decisions. — Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) December 5, 2020

There’s an essential difference in these 2 incidents and the decisions are wrong on both. Welbeck is on the stretch, dangles a foot, never has control of ball and the contact doesn’t impede him. Poveda does win control of ball and Chillwell contact does impede him. — Threads For Reds (@Dreams_n_Songs) December 6, 2020