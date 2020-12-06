Over 10,000 Liverpool fans could return to Anfield next month, expert believes

Liverpool could be allowed to welcome up to 10,600 fans to Anfield next month, if the view of experts is anything to go off (it is).

The Reds will have 2,000 supporters inside the red cauldron this evening as they play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who will be feeling good after beating lowly Arsenal.

It’ll mark 270 days since the last time fans graced the stands, when Liverpool unfortunately crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

But even before those lucky 2,000 get to walk the steps of Anfield again, some experts are already hypothesising about the possibility of five-times that amount being able to attend next month.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Will Durden, director at Momentum Transport Consulting, said it could be possible for large stadia to hold 30% of their capacity with staggered arrivals.

“At those sorts of clubs [with large stadiums] I don’t see any reason why that would not be doable, and doing that quite quickly,” he said.

“Down at the 20% [of capacity] level even a venue in central London dependent on public transport could get to those numbers. Bringing people in by car with staggered arrivals and departures is quite viable.”

It should be noted the UK Government haven’t announced any plans to return even more fans to stadia, and Durden’s comments are purely speculative and interesting because of his background – but Sportmail report the first scaled-up event may take place in January.

A host of Premier League clubs are still unable to welcome supporters back, with Liverpool and Everton somewhat fortunate because of the city’s mass COVID-19 testing scheme.

For even more people to attend large events like football matches, there will need to be more testing made available up and down the country – let’s hope that can become a reality soon.