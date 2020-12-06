(Photos) Fabinho mocks Conor Coady after blatant dive

Conor Coady invited a bemused response from midfielder Fabinho, after the Wolves captain dramatically flopped to the ground late in the first-half.

The Brazilian shot an incredulous look at the defender before turning to fellow Liverpool star Jordan Henderson for answers.

Fortunately, VAR had our backs with this incident, which could have easily changed the flow of the game had Craig Pawson’s initial penalty award not been overturned.

VAR had little involvement beyond the penalty-claim, with the Reds storming ahead in the second-half to seize all three points, in front of the Anfield crowd, in a magnificent 4-0 rout of the Wanderers.

It was a fully deserved result for Jurgen Klopp’s men, which takes the club back level with Tottenham at the peak of the Premier League table.

