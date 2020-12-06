(Photos) Wijnaldum drops van Dijk’s celebration after belter goal and the big man loves it

Posted by
(Photos) Wijnaldum drops van Dijk’s celebration after belter goal and the big man loves it

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum bagged a wonderful goal as the Reds sunk Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday night.

It was a wonderfully taken shot from range, finding the top-right corner with some power, giving goalkeeper Rui Patricio absolutely no chance.

The No.5 showed some class afterwards, dropping team-mate Virgil van Dijk’s signature celebration to the man himself as he was sat in the stands – and he loved it!

Take a look at the photos below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top