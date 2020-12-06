(Photos) Wijnaldum drops van Dijk’s celebration after belter goal and the big man loves it

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum bagged a wonderful goal as the Reds sunk Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday night.

It was a wonderfully taken shot from range, finding the top-right corner with some power, giving goalkeeper Rui Patricio absolutely no chance.

The No.5 showed some class afterwards, dropping team-mate Virgil van Dijk’s signature celebration to the man himself as he was sat in the stands – and he loved it!

Take a look at the photos below: