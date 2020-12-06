Relieved Liverpool fans tweet reactions to Timo Werner howler

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to comment on Timo Werner’s outing for Chelsea in their 3-1 win against Leeds United, in which the German forward failed to put his side ahead after missing a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The supporters expressed their confusion at the former Bundesliga man’s howler, with several citing their gratitude for the club’s decision to favour Diogo Jota in the Summer instead of Werner.

How do I tell my kids Werner missed from here, but Salah scored from here? pic.twitter.com/tOjphRPfFP — Nasir (@LFCNxsir) December 5, 2020

Refused to sign Werner and got the better player for a cheaper price 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QNEuqE14PY — A7 (@A7LFC1) December 5, 2020

Two touches on the goal line with a completely open goal and Werner still misses. I'm so happy we got Jota instead. — Owen🇩🇪🇨🇦 (@LFCOwen96) December 5, 2020

Though the ex-RB Leipzig man ended the game with an assist for Christian Pulisic’s stoppage-time goal, it was a performance that invited some measure of relief on the part of Liverpool fans.

The Chelsea striker has endured a poor run of late, having failed to see the back of the next in his last five appearances for the Blues, following a successful start to his Premier League career.

Though there’s no doubting the quality of the German, the Reds’ hierarchy must be observing the formerly linked 24-year-old’s recent form with a degree of glee, considering the comparative, continuing impact of star man Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese has registered five Premier League goals so far, one more than Werner, and in three less appearances.

The decision to opt for the former Wolves man is looking shrewder by the day.