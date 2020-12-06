(Video) Freezing Liverpool fans queue up ahead of exciting Anfield return

Posted by
(Video) Freezing Liverpool fans queue up ahead of exciting Anfield return

The moment of the fans’ return to Anfield, as they queued in single-file outside the stadium, has been captured in a clip from journalist Dan Morgan.

This follows the government’s announcement of a gradual reintroduction of supporters to the league’s stadiums – tier-depending, of course.

It’s a moment we’ve long been waiting for, as 2,000 fans filter into our famous ground to catch a good look at the Premier League champions for the first time.

It’ll be a moment to savour!

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of Liverpool.com’s Dan Morgan:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top