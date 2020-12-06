(Video) Freezing Liverpool fans queue up ahead of exciting Anfield return

The moment of the fans’ return to Anfield, as they queued in single-file outside the stadium, has been captured in a clip from journalist Dan Morgan.

This follows the government’s announcement of a gradual reintroduction of supporters to the league’s stadiums – tier-depending, of course.

It’s a moment we’ve long been waiting for, as 2,000 fans filter into our famous ground to catch a good look at the Premier League champions for the first time.

It’ll be a moment to savour!

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of Liverpool.com’s Dan Morgan: