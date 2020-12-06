(Video) Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Kop after big win; drops fist-pumps as fans return to Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took a moment after the Reds’ 4-0 win over Wolves to celebrate with the Kop by dropping his customary first-pumps.

We haven’t seen them in a while and you can tell the German was desperate to do it again.

The supporters in the Kop absolutely loved it and cheered along with the boss as he went through his post-match ritual and rounded it off with a few slaps to the chest.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sean Bradbury):