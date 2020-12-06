(Video) Kelleher with outstanding reflexes to bat away chipped effort

Posted by
The Liverpool goalkeeper registered yet another fantastic save, springing to action early in the game to deny Daniel Podence’s chipped effort.

The attempt was cheeky to say the least, with the Wolves winger trying to catch the Irishman off his line.

The Academy graduate was virtually faultless for the Reds, denying a host of Wolves efforts to preserve Liverpool’s clean sheet.

It’s fair to say that Jurgen Klopp made the right call to go with Kelleher during Alisson’s continued absence.

