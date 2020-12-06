(Video) Klopp grins from ear-to-ear as the boss welcomes fans back to Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could not hide the delight in his face as fans made their presence known at Anfield for the first time in 270 days.

2,000 lucky supporters were able to attend the Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday night in the freezing cold conditions!

The boss grinned from ear-to-ear as he stepped out onto the hallowed turf ahead of kick-off and applauded the Anfield faithful.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):