(Video) Liverpool fans belt out “campione” as they take to the Kop for the first time in 270 days

Liverpool fans took to the Kop for the first time in 270 days tonight and wasted no time reminding everyone who the reigning Premier League champions are.

It seems like it’s been an age since the Reds lifted the elusive silverware – and to an extent it has, but 2,000 lucky supporters were able to take a seat at Anfield on Sunday night as the champions took on Wolves.

They didn’t waste any time and began to sang the classic tune of “Campione, Ole, Ole, Ole” almost immediately.

Take a watch of the video below (via This Is Anfield):