(Video) Liverpool fans welcome players at Anfield after 270 days away

Liverpool fans are back at Anfield!
Well, 2,000 of us anyway – with the City Region being placed into Tier 2 of the UK Government’s COVID-19 restrictions, up to 2,000 supporters are allowed back into the stadium.
For the first time since the Reds were crowned Premier League champions, supporters were able to applaud the players onto the pitch – and it’s made for some lovely and emotional scenes.
Take a look at the video below, courtesy of the Echo’s Ian Doyle:
What a moment for Caoimhin Kelleher and, in fact, everyone here #LFC #LIVWOL 🔴 pic.twitter.com/wVvAzyRAvt
— Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 6, 2020