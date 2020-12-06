(Video) Liverpool fans welcome players at Anfield after 270 days away

Liverpool fans are back at Anfield!

Well, 2,000 of us anyway – with the City Region being placed into Tier 2 of the UK Government’s COVID-19 restrictions, up to 2,000 supporters are allowed back into the stadium.

For the first time since the Reds were crowned Premier League champions, supporters were able to applaud the players onto the pitch – and it’s made for some lovely and emotional scenes.

Take a look at the video below, courtesy of the Echo’s Ian Doyle:

