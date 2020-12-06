(Video) Liverpool go 4-0 up as Trent bags glorious assist on first game back after injury

Get in! Liverpool made it 4-0 to the good at Anfield on Sunday night thanks to an own goal, following a lovely cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The young Scouser come off the bench to make his first appearance for the Reds after picking up a minor injury a few weeks ago.

An inch-perfect cross by Trent found its way to Mane, who eventually bumbled the ball over the line – but it was eventually chalked up as an own goal by Nelson Semedo.

Take a watch of the video below (via Amazon Prime Video Sport):