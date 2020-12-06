(Video) Matip makes it three with brilliant run and header

(Video) Matip makes it three with brilliant run and header

Joel Matip made it 3-0 for Liverpool, after turning in a header from the Wolves box in the second half.

The Cameroonian’s run went completely unmarked by the opposition defence, following a gorgeous, curving cross from Mo Salah.

The goal clearly meant a lot to the defender, who immediately rushed to the Anfield faithful to roar his delight.

It’s a rout we didn’t quite expect, but one that the gathered fans will have massively enjoyed in their return to Anfield.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of ESPN (via@liverpool_hn):

