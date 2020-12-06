(Video) On-loan Liverpool star scores crucial derby goal after just 19 minutes

Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, currently on loan at German side Union Berlin, scored a cracking goal in the derby match against Hertha over the weekend.

The Nigerian is yet to make his debut for the Reds after signing in 2015, but the hurdles involved with him getting a visa have prevented him thus far – not his ability.

Awoniyi scored a promising goal in the Berlin Derby after just 19 minutes, putting Union 1-0 up – but it wasn’t meant to be as Hertha answered with three of their own before the 90 was up.

Despite the result, it’s good to see the Liverpool man shine.

Take a look at the video below (via Canal+):