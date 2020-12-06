(Video) Roberto Firmino destroys João Moutinho with outrageous nutmeg

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was feeling lively as the Reds took on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday night.

Maybe it had something to do with the wonderful return of fans to the stands – whatever it was, the Brazilian added a little flair to the pitch to round off the weekend for supporters.

While in possession, trying to make some space to build an attack, Firmino turned and put the ball straight through João Moutinho’s legs!

Lovely bit of skill – shame the Reds couldn’t build from it!

Take a watch of the video below (via Amazon Prime Video Sport):