(Video) Salah capitalises on Coady error to draw first blood

On the momentous occasion of the fans’ return to Anfield, Mo Salah put the Reds up in the 23rd minute, following a dreadful error from former Liverpool man Conor Coady.

A lofted pass from captain Jordan Henderson was poorly controlled by the Wolves defender, chesting the ball into the path of the Egyptian who gratefully slotted past Rui Patricio.

We’ve had to contend with some brilliant counter-attacks from Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, with Liverpool looking similarly aggressive in possession.

Caoimhin Kelleher was called into action on several occasions in the first-half, responding brilliantly to an early chipped effort from Wanderers winger Daniel Podence.

A great start to the fixture.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN SPORTS (via @Reds_ENG):