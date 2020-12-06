(Video) VAR shockingly takes Liverpool’s side after Coady dive

In a bizarre turn of events, VAR overturned referee Craig Pawson’s award of a penalty to Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, following Conor Coady’s dive.

The incident occurred late in the first-half, with the Wolves captain dropping to the turf inside the Reds’ box, after Sadio Mane came close to contact with the player’s boot.

VAR took action to clarify the nature of the alleged foul, with the Liverpool forward clearly pulling his foot out of the way to avoid a clash of boots.

It was a relief to see VAR put to good use here, for once – though, we’re still not particularly convinced by its consistency.

You can watch the clip here, courtesy of Amazon Prime: