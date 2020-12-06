(Video) Wijnaldum slams home inch-perfect shot from range to make it 2-0 to Liverpool

Get in! Gini Wijnaldum doubled the Reds’ lead at Anfield over Wolves with an effort from range which gave Rui Patricio absolutely no chance in goal.

The champions broke quickly and opposition defenders couldn’t get back in time, leaving a wave of shirts to flood toward the Kop.

Wijnaldum took a moment to pick his place and slammed an accurate short into the very top-right corner to make it 2-0. Beautiful!

Take a look of the video below (via Amazon Prime Video Sport):