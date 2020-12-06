Wolves can steal surprise win at Anfield, claims club legend

Wolves’ all-time top scorer Steve Bull has claimed that his former club has nothing to fear from Liverpool, and that a win at Anfield is possible.

The former striker noted that the Reds’ recent spate of injuries, combined with Nuno Espirito Santo’s tactical shrewdness, could allow the Wanderers to bring an end to our remarkable home unbeaten streak of 64 league games.

“In years gone by, I’d have been scared to death of Liverpool and the other big sides, but now I’m thinking we can go there with no fear and get the win,” Bull wrote in the Express & Star. “Jurgen Klopp has been playing with four attackers on the pitch most weeks, and I would like to see us fight fire with fire.”

It’s an extremely bold claim from the former England international, even with our current injury crisis.

Though the confidence may be justified slightly by the West Midlands club’s recent performance at the Emirates, with Espirito Santo’s men grabbing a surprise 2-1 victory, Liverpool are a completely different prospect.

We’ve no doubt that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will show the visitors the respect they deserve, but the former Wolves forward should be prepared for a far tougher clash than he’s currently expecting – particularly with the return of 2,000 fans to Anfield.

Not to mention that we’ll potentially be seeing the familiar faces of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita back in the matchday squad, which will offer a boost in options for Klopp going into the game.

Without wishing to tempt fate, we reckon it won’t be anywhere near as easy as Bull’s making it out to be be for the Premier League’s 10th-placed side.