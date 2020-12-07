Jurgen Klopp makes thoughts on Gini Wijnaldum’s contract impasse very clear

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn’t have been more clear in his post-match comments last night, with regards to star midfielder Gini Wijnaldum.

The German was bluntly asked about our No.5’s contract situation, and the boss said he hopes the Dutch maestro will put pen to paper on a new contract.

Klopp asked if Wijnaldum will sign a new deal: "I hope so, to be honest. You can see that, he plays all the time. We have a pretty good relationship. I hope so." — David Lynch (@dmlynch) December 6, 2020

It was a typically solid performance from Wijnaldum at Anfield last night, as the Reds hit Wolverhampton Wanderers with four goals to absolutely no response.

Liverpool played like champions and our No.5 dictated play in the centre of the park, and with the help of Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, suffocated the opposition.

It’s clear to see why Klopp is anxious over Gini signing a new deal – there aren’t many players in the world with his skillset and experience, but it’s up to the club to get it done.

If there is one thing the last few years have taught us all it’s that Michael Edwards and co. very rarely get it wrong, so we at Empire of the Kop are inclined to trust the process.

Like the boss, we’re hoping Wijnaldum signs a new deal – he’s genuinely one of the best midfielders the Premier League has seen.