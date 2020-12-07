Liverpool Academy graduate stopped Caoimhín Kelleher from joining Manchester United

Back in 2015, goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher was set to join Manchester United until Liverpool Academy starlet Conor Masterson stepped in and convinced the Reds to make a move for the young Irishman.

In a report for The Athletic by David Ornstein, it has been revealed the 22-year-old was set for a trial with the Reds’ bitter-most rivals before his compatriot made some noise.

Masterson, who now plays for Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers, shared the field with Kelleher on international duty at youth level and recommended the goalkeeper.

The Republic of Ireland stopper impressed Liverpool scouts, particularly with how confident he was with the ball at his feet, and he was subsequently signed for just £30,000.

Plying his trade in Ringmahon Rangers’ youth set-up at the time, the Reds were hoping Kelleher would improve on other aspects of his game after spending some time at Melwood.

The Cork-born ‘keeper was afforded a rare chance between the sticks when first-choice Alisson picked up an injury, seemingly moving ahead of Adrian in the pecking order.

Kelleher made good on his chance and kept a clean sheet against Ajax on his Champions League debut, following that up with another impressive showing in a 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League as he now looks to have claimed the No.2 spot.