(Photo) Thiago spotted watching on at Anfield as Liverpool thrash Wolves 4-0

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara attended Anfield last night as the Reds brushed aside Wolverhampton Wanderers with ease in a 4-0 win as fans return to the stands.

It had been nine months since supporters graced the Kop, but that changed last night and our new signing got a taste of what it’s like to play for the champions in front of a crowd.

There is no official time-line on the potential return of Thiago, but it’ll almost certainly be in the New Year – with Jurgen Klopp ruling the Spaniard out for a number of weeks.

But it’s nice to see the star inside Anfield last night, at least!

