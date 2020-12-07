Thiago reacts to Wijnaldum’s performance as Dutch maestro drops masterclass in 4-0 win

Gini Wijnaldum was the stand-out performer on Sunday night as Liverpool thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 at Anfield, bagging himself a glorious goal in the process.

The Dutchman barely put a foot wrong as he dictated the Reds’ midfield and pretty much controlled the game, with Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones suffocating the opposition.

Some time after the game, Thiago Alcantara jumped onto Twitter to share his thoughts and react to some of his team-mates’ performances – namely Wijnaldum’s.

The Spaniard responded to Gini’s customary post-match tweet by saying ‘outstanding bro’ – with the two-worded tweet garnering more than 16,000 likes overnight.

outstanding bro 👌 — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 6, 2020

It’s difficult to say when the duo could be sharing the field again – but it almost certainly won’t be this month, with Jurgen Klopp effectively ruling Thiago out until the New Year.

Sunday night marked a special occasion for the Reds – and for many football fans as a whole – as 2,000 supporters graced the stands inside Anfield with their presence.

It has been 270 days since the last time supporters had sat on the Kop, and it’s fair to say they’d have been much happier this time around, finally being able to celebrate with the Premier League champions.