(Video) 134 seconds of Liverpool fans singing Si Señor louder than 2,000 people should

Sunday night will stick in the minds of many football fans for a long time as 2,000 Liverpool fans made their way back to Anfield after 270 days watching on from home.

Those allowed to take up 3% of the seats did us all proud, belting out a glorious rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ ahead of kick-off and singing throughout the match as the Reds took on Wolves in the Premier League.

We’re pretty sure every song in the catalogue was sung on the night – but perhaps none were louder than Bobby Firmino’s ‘Si Señor’ chant.

For over two minutes, the Anfield faithful belted out the Brazilian’s tune louder than 2,000 people should be able to.

Take a watch and listen of the video below (via Amazon Prime Video Sport):