(Video) Bobby Firmino’s karate kick pass to Sadio Mane that went under the radar

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was feeling himself again as the Reds thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 at Anfield, as fans returned to the stadium for the first time in 270 days.

Perhaps it was the supporters singing his song that spurred him on – either way, the Brazilian dropped a classic performance and spiced up his game with some tricks.

One moment that went unnoticed at the time was his karate kick pass to Sadio Mane down the wing. Bobby does these things with such little effort, he makes it look easy!

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime Video Sport/Peacock):