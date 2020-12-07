(Video) Curtis Jones shrugs off pressure from 6’4 defender like it’s nothing in unseen clip

Curtis Jones had another night to remember at Anfield as the young Scouser helped Liverpool to a 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old didn’t look an inch off-pace alongside Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum – something we’re honestly coming to expect from the Academy graduate.

Jones has done more than enough to prove he can battle with the big boys, but he even showed he has the physicality to match his ever-confident style of play.

In a previously unseen clip from the Wolves game, the teenager can be seen shrugging off pressure from Willy Boly – a 6’4″, 97kg centre-half – like it’s not a problem.

Take a look at the clip below (via beIN Sport):

Strong CuJo Watch “CuJo ” on Streamable.

If the above video doesn’t load correctly, click this link.