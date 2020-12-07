(Video) Joel Matip provides even more Out Of Context gold with dramatic reaction to foul

At this point, we’re thoroughly convinced Joel Matip is quietly the funniest member of the Liverpool squad.

The centre-half is a quirky character and his reactions to things in-game and general mannerisms amuse his fans, with his ability unquestionable.

So much so a Twitter account called ‘No Context Joel Matip‘ has amassed 47,000 followers by sharing funny clips and snaps of the big man.

The Cameroonian delivered even more gold last night, reacting dramatically to conceding a foul – we laugh, but you have to admire the passion!

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime Video Sport):