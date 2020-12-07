(Video) Jota disappointed Mane’s strike was given as a Wolves own goal in unseen clip

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota was seemingly disappointed when a goal – which looked like it was scored by Sadio Mane – was deemed to have been turned into the net by Wolves’ Nelson Semedo.

It was an unfortunate moment caused by a brilliant cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold – and we’re certain the forward would have taken the goal off the defender, if given the chance!

Jota’s face dropped after he seemingly became aware it was going to be chalked up as an own goal for the Wolves man. I wonder who he was more dissaponted for?!

Take a look at the video below (via SuperSport):

Diogo Jota disappointed

If the above video doesn’t load correctly, click this link.