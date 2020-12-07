(Video) New angle shows Mane did all he could to avoid fouling Coady with VAR watching

Wolves were awarded a penalty-kick at Anfield on Sunday night, before the decision was correctly overturned after a VAR review.
Conor Coady went down in the Liverpool box following a high-boot challenge by Sadio Mane, but replays showed the Senegal star pulled his foot out of the way and didn’t make contact with the defender.
Another clip, taken from a slightly different angle, shows our No.10 literally couldn’t have done anything more to avoid fouling the Wolves captain, as he desperately pulled his leg away from the opposition player – it’s actually very impressive how he was able to withdraw his leg mid-air.
Take a look at the clip below (via Amazon Prime Video Sport):
How's he done that?pic.twitter.com/xjWkS1fyDv https://t.co/62AsGVta7S
