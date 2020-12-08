Big news as Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool’s fresh plans for Gini Wijnaldum

Liverpool will do all they can to tie Gini Wijnaldum down to a new contract, following the Dutchman’s exceptional recent form.

On Sunday night, he ran the show against Wolves, completing all of his passes and scoring a lovely goal in the second-half to boot.

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, who was writing in the Guardian, the Reds will offer improved terms before Christmas – hopeful that the Dutchman will decide to stay.

Obviously, we’re going to have to make him one of our best paid players, but we’d suggest that’s maybe what he deserves based on what he’s offered over the past five years…

He’s incredibly fit, so the fact he’s 30-years-old isn’t a problem – and if Thiago can earn big bucks on a four-year deal – Gini can too.

It would be a travesty if he departed on a free, but if he does, he’ll still leave a legend.