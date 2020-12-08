(Image) LFC’s Tsimikas makes weird social media post and then deletes it

Kostas Tsimikas shared a slightly bizarre, pseudo-inspirational Instagram post about sharks before quickly deleting it.
The Liverpool full-back found an interesting quote and visual which said that sharks don’t complain about Mondays because they’re ‘up early, biting stuff’ and just generally being a bit spooky.
We’re not sure what this message means from the Greek, who has struggled for game-time so far this season, but would be inclined to think he’s just expressing his desire to succeed.
What do you think, Reds?
Take a look at the screenshot below:
Kostas Tsimikas on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/4b7tYuVVjH
— Don Kopleone (@donkopleone) December 7, 2020
He’s ready to grab any playing opportunity given to him just like the shark gobbles its prey. Maybe he’s just trying to express his desire to play on Wednesday against Midtjilland.