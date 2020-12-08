(Image) LFC’s Tsimikas makes weird social media post and then deletes it

Kostas Tsimikas shared a slightly bizarre, pseudo-inspirational Instagram post about sharks before quickly deleting it.

The Liverpool full-back found an interesting quote and visual which said that sharks don’t complain about Mondays because they’re ‘up early, biting stuff’ and just generally being a bit spooky.

We’re not sure what this message means from the Greek, who has struggled for game-time so far this season, but would be inclined to think he’s just expressing his desire to succeed.

What do you think, Reds?

Take a look at the screenshot below:

  1. He’s ready to grab any playing opportunity given to him just like the shark gobbles its prey. Maybe he’s just trying to express his desire to play on Wednesday against Midtjilland.

