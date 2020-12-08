Jurgen Klopp coy over being named world’s best manager; says it’s Hansi Flick

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world.

Come on, you can’t expect us to say otherwise – he’s won the two biggest trophies available to us in recent years, turned us into one of Europe’s powerhouses again and is certainly one of the very best around at what he does.

The boss was named the best manager in football by ESPN, ranking him ahead of Hansi Flick despite the Bayern Munich boss winning the treble last season.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Midtjylland, Klopp was congratulated on finishing top of the pile in the rankings – but he was his usual humble self and didn’t accept the honour.

The Liverpool manager believes Flick should be called the best in the world after coming out on top in Europe’s most elite competition in 2019/20, as Jurgen was named FIFA’s Best coach after doing the same the year before.

Klopp on winning ESPN award: "I deserve it more than Hansi Flick? No. What I can say I was not involved in the vote! I won the FIFA award last year pretty sure cause of CL. I don't believe in these individual awards for coaches really." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 8, 2020

It’s also nice to hear Klopp referring to his team of coaches too – every time these individual awards are given out, he always makes a point of saying he’s just one part of a machine.