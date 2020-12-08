Jurgen Klopp given permission to speak with Kylian Mbappe for uncomfortable reason – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been given permission to speak with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe over a potential transfer.

That’s according to Don Balon, who sensationally claim FSG are worried the boss could be tempted by the Germany, with Joachim Low’s reign on the ropes.

The hope is that being able to sign Mbappe will keep Klopp invested in a lengthier stay at Anfield, should the chance to manage his national team come up.

We’re not convinced by the legitimacy of the Don Balon report, but it does follow a similar story by Le Parisien.

Klopp is an admirer of Mbappe – and we can say that with confidence, as he’s perhaps the most sought-after player in the world right now, given his age and ridiculous ability.

Whether or not he ends up wearing the famous red shirt at Anfield remains to be seen, with Real Madrid reportedly the young Frenchman’s preferred choice after PSG.

While the thought of working with Mbappe is an exciting one, we at Empire of the Kop are not convinced that would be able to change the boss’ mind over his own career decisions.

That being said, we’re also certain Klopp isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.