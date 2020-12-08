Klopp hints at even more inclusion for Kelleher ahead of Champions League clash

Jurgen Klopp has suggested Caoimhín Kelleher could be in line to get even more opportunities in the Liverpool first-team, in his pre-Midtjylland press conference.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash in Denmark, the German said “you don’t change a goalie too often” when asked about Adrian’s chances of starting.

For the full quote from the boss, see Paul Gorst’s tweet below:

Klopp on Kelleher/Adrian: "Lineup wise we haven't made a decision but you don't change a goalie too often. I haven't thought about it but that is probably a good sign." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 8, 2020

Kelleher has made good on his chances so far this season, with clean sheets against Ajax and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent weeks really turning heads.

When Alisson picked up a fresh injury last month, many Liverpool fans were less than enthusiastic to see Adrian back between the sticks for the Reds.

It’s not hard to understand why, with the Spaniard’s form dropping considerably since his glittering first few weeks at Anfield when he helped his new club claim the UEFA Super Cup.