Klopp says Origi not injured, but can’t get in squad right now

Jurgen Klopp explained how there are not any fitness issues with Divock Origi – but that right now – the Belgian is not making the bench for solely footballing reasons.

The boss was talking to the press today ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League dead rubber against FC Midtjylland.

Origi though is practically a certainty to start on Wednesday, likely alongside a plethora of squad players in need of minutes, and youngsters making Champions League debuts.

"Div is not injured." – Jurgen Klopp comments on the possibility of Origi starting tomorrow night

We think Kostas Tsimikas, Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson and Taki Minamino are shoe-ins to start – while Curtis Jones might even lead the lads out!

The result is entirely unimportant, but we’re still intrigued to see what happens nonetheless.

Given our injury situation this season, you never know when the players who feature tomorrow will be required and some minutes now will hopefully prepare them for when they’re called upon at a later date.