Liverpool make bold transfer decision after young player’s breakthrough this season – report

Liverpool are reportedly suspending their search for a new second-choice goalkeeper after the breakthrough of Caoimhin Kelleher.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Reds were interested in signing an understudy to Alisson – but those plans have now been altered by the young Irishman.

If true, it’s a bold move by Liverpool after just two solid performances from the 22-year-old.

We at Empire of the Kop are sure Kelleher will have many more moments to remember at Anfield, but are not yet thoroughly convinced by the goalkeeper on a long-term basis.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp given permission to speak with Kylian Mbappe for uncomfortable reason – report

Thankfully, our No.62 has every chance to prove us wrong – and, so far, he is doing exactly that!

If the Football Insider report is to be believed, it almost certainly spells the end of Adrian’s tenure at Anfield – with the Spaniard already losing chances to Kelleher, who was the Reds’ nailed-on third-choice ‘keeper this time last month.

The Irishman is so much more comfortable with the ball at his feet than the 33-year-old, and we think that’s one of the key reasons he’s being afforded more opportunities this season.