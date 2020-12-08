Liverpool set to rival PSG for £72m superstar dubbed Lionel Messi’s Plan B

French champions PSG are said to be interested in making a move for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi next summer, which would be the biggest transfer in football since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus.

The Parisians have a ‘Plan B’ if they’re unable to bag the Argentine icon, and that’s the aforementioned Italian side’s Paulo Dybala – but they reportedly won’t be alone in that race.

According to AS, Liverpool are set to ignite a battle with PSG for the Juventus star – valued at £72million by Transfermarkt.

The Spanish outlet claim the Premier League are one of several clubs to have reached out for Dybala, with the Argentina international’s contract running out in 2022.

It’s unclear where the forward would fit in at Anfield in the current squad, with Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota occupying the roles he typically plays for Juve.

But on the other hand, he could be perfect for Liverpool – his playing style is very similar to what Jurgen Klopp would expect from his players and he isn’t new to occupying the role of a centre-forward.

That being said, AS aren’t known to be particularly reliable and we’d urge supporters to take this rumour with a heap of salt.