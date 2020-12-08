(Photo) Liverpool handed massive fitness boost as midfielder resumes training

Liverpool have been handed a major boost as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to training at the new facility in Kirkby.

The midfielder has been out of action since August with a knee injury, and his potential return to the first-team comes as a massive boost with Thiago Alcantara still on the side-lines.

The Reds’ game against Midtjylland on Wednesday night will almost certainly come too soon for Ox, but he could be in contention for our Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday.

Take a look at the photo of Ox at Kirkby below: