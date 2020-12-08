Thiago sends message to ‘outstanding’ Wijnaldum after Gini’s wonderful performance

Thiago sat at Anfield and watched his team-mates put on a masterclass on Sunday evening against Wolves.

The Spaniard, whose absence is continued and not expected to end before Christmas, would have been mightily impressed by the central trio of Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, who he’ll be competing with for minutes in 2021.

Thiago sent Wijnaldum a message on Twitter, declaring the Dutchman ‘outstanding,’ which in truth – he very much was!

We can’t wait to see them in the same side in the not too distant future; two elite, controlling midfielders with unrivalled control and technical ability in small spaces.

What a treat that’s going to be.