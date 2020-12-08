(Video) Carra really sent for Paul Pogba on MNF last night… ‘Most overrated player I’ve ever seen’

Jamie Carragher slammed Paul Pogba on Monday Night Football last night – a player he said has zero chance of signing for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Our former centre-back also had a pop at his agent, Mino Raiola, who in fairness, is an absolute poison and not somebody we ever want Liverpool to work with again following the Mario Balotelli transfer.

Pogba is a strange one. We remember watching him at World Cup 2018 and being wowed as he ran the show for eventual champions France, but under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he’s just an odd player.

Clearly someone who possesses an insane ability, but not somebody who feels required to sacrifice himself in any way for his team.

We’re just glad he’s their problem, and not ours!