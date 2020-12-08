(Video) Curtis Jones’ best bits of 20/21 thus far as LFC starlet exceeds all expectations

Young Liverpool star Curtis Jones has been in impeccable form so far this season, with the 19-year-old exceeding all expectations and stepping up in a big way with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Fabinho all taken away from midfield.

The former duo are injured – and have been for some time – and the Brazilian has been drafted in as an emergency centre-half with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out for a number of months.

The Scouser hasn’t looked an inch off-pace, and his highlights (so far) of the 2020/21 season makes for an unbelievable watch.

Take a look at the video below: