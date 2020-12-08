(Video) Firmino’s sensational performance v Wolves: nutmegs, flicks and passes nobody else even saw

We absolutely loved Roberto Firmino against Wolves on Saturday.

The Brazilian was so good the returning Anfield crowd gave him a two minute rendition of his ‘Si Senor’ chant, which was entirely deserved.

Bobby dropped so deep to pick up the ball he was essentially a fourth midfielder – but also managed to find clever pockets in the final third from where he created countless opportunities for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Diogo Jota has been one of the stars of the season, but was left out for the game against his former side, and in truth, we didn’t miss him.

It’s brilliant that the four are now essentially interchangeable and that when one needs a rest, it can happen without detriment.