(Video) Harvey Elliott assisted a wonder-goal for Blackburn, to make it four for the season

Harvey Elliott got his fourth assist of the season for Blackburn at the weekend, although in fairness, he didn’t have to do an awful lot to register it!

The 17-year-old, who is already an automatic starter for Tony Mowbray in the Championship, played a short pass to Joe Rothwell, who then went and beat four players to put his side in front.

The game ended 2-2, with former LFC Academy player Sergi Canos celebrating a Blackburn sending off, which was a little strange.

You can watch the highlights, via Sky Sports, here.

With Curtis Jones fully establishing himself as a first-team option, it’s fantastic to see Elliott’s development on loan this term.

Considering Neco Williams is also finding his feet, as well as the emergence of Rhys Williams as a potential option further down the line, we’re in a strong position in terms of youngsters coming through.

We imagine we’ll see plenty of them tomorrow evening against FC Midtjylland, too!