(Video) Jürgen Klopp’s one-word touchline review for Mane is brilliant and spot on

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is never too shy to let his emotions show, and that has been especially clear to see in recent weeks.

During our 4-0 win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday, the boss’ reaction to a super counter-attack by Sadio Mane really summed up his – and our – feeling about the game overall.

The Reds were untouchable, played like champions, and Klopp’s screaming ‘outstanding!’ as the Senegal star really does serve as a footnote of the performance as a whole.

Take a look at the video below (via Amazon Prime Video Sport):

Klopp’s reaction is all of us after the match from LiverpoolFC

