(Video) Liverpool string together ludicrous number of passes before goal in world-class build-up play

Liverpool were absolutely purring as they put four past Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the weekend.

The one goal that really summed up the performance was the final strike, which resulted in Nelson Semedo turning the ball into his own net.

In the build-up to the fourth, the Reds managed to string together a ludicrous number of passes, with everyone but Diogo Jota involved.

It really showed off the dominance the champions had over Wolves, as they simply didn’t allow the visitors anywhere near the ball at Anfield.

Take a look at the video of the build-up play below: