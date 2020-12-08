(Video) Mo Salah’s wonderful performance v Wolves: Egyptian King clinical and creative

Mo Salah has nine goals in the Premier League so far this season – and at his current rate – he has a chance of beating his own all-time record of 32 – set in his debut 2017/18 Liverpool campaign.

He’s been sublime this term, but such is the brilliance which is expected of him, he oddly doesn’t get the credit his performances deserve – not from the media or actually many of his own fans.

Versus Wolves on Sunday, Salah opened the scoring with a sublime touch and finish, before registering a cool assist later on for Joel Matip.

Everyone knows his goalscoring numbers, but he’s an exceptional creator as well, which shouldn’t be forgotten.