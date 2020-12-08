(Video) Trent freaks out when Robbo puts his shoes on his dashboard

In the latest episode of IGTV show Wingmen, Andy Robertson winds up Trent Alexander-Arnold by putting his shoes on the Scouser’s car’s dashboard.
The Scot was trying to rumble his team-mate ahead of a quiz – which had an interesting forfeit – and it’s fair to say it worked as the right-back freaked out.
Trent has a nice car and is obviously very careful with it, but we think Robbo will get away with his little bit of mischief this time!
Take a look at the video below:
Robbo winding up Trent is the content we need right now 👟pic.twitter.com/YXGeXaCaF9
— Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) December 8, 2020