(Video) Trent freaks out when Robbo puts his shoes on his dashboard

Posted by
(Video) Trent freaks out when Robbo puts his shoes on his dashboard

In the latest episode of IGTV show Wingmen, Andy Robertson winds up Trent Alexander-Arnold by putting his shoes on the Scouser’s car’s dashboard.

The Scot was trying to rumble his team-mate ahead of a quiz – which had an interesting forfeit – and it’s fair to say it worked as the right-back freaked out.

Trent has a nice car and is obviously very careful with it, but we think Robbo will get away with his little bit of mischief this time!

Take a look at the video below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top